Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has potentially taken a blow.

The Reds have been linked to Werner in various reports over the past few months. It has been stated that Liverpool are prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of £50 million.

The German forward has also spoken very highly of the Reds, which does suggest that he is interested in making the move to Merseyside.

However, with the uncertainty that surrounds the football world at the moment due to the coronavirus, RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has admitted that there is no guarantee that a deal could happen now.

Speaking to Sport1, with quotes cited by the Mirror, Krosche said: “It is clear that Timo has attracted interest from other clubs for his great performances with his goals and assists.





“England has the same problems as we do. The crisis affects not just one league, it has a global impact, and we cannot say whether things will be the same in six months.”

This is a fair point that Krosche has made. Who knows what is going to happen going into the future.

The first priority Liverpool will have from a footballing point of view is to win the 2019-20 Premier League title. It does appear that the club will get that opportunity.

In terms of the transfer window, Werner is a player that Liverpool would no doubt like to bring in. The striker has scored 88 goals in 150 matches for the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool need more depth in attack, and Werner would certainly bring that. Hopefully the coronavirus does not impact this potential deal occurring, but it is a possibility.