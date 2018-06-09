France forward Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool and will instead be staying at Lyon, the French club have announced.

The two clubs had been discussing a deal for the playmaker worth 60m euros (£52.75m) – 55m (£48.35m) plus a maximum of 5m (£4.4m) add-ons.

However, Lyon said on Saturday that talks about the transfer of their captain “had not succeeded”.

Fekir had been one of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s prime summer targets.

