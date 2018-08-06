Nabil Fekir would not rule out a move away from Lyon this summer among persistent speculation linking the France forward to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who appeared as a substitute in six of France’s World Cup games this summer, returned to training with Lyon on Monday, and though he said he’s happy in his present club, he left his future plans unclear.

“As you can see, I am in Lyon. I am very good here,” he told Lyon’s website. “But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very fast in football.

“We do not know what will happen in the future but I am very good at OL. I feel great in the group. We have very good players, there is a good atmosphere.

“We live well and I hope that OL will have a great season.”

Fekir appeared on the brink of a £60 million move to Anfield in June only for the deal to fall through after he had reportedly completed a medical and agreed personal terms.

Lyon’s captain scored 18 times while providing eight assists in Ligue 1 last season as they finished third and qualified for the Champions League, before he helped France lift the World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insisted that his club are still in the frame to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona, despite reports of advanced talks for the defender to join Everton.

“I do not think [this] information is accurate,” Aulas wrote of the Everton reports on Twitter. “Yerry is still very interested in OL. We all wish [for him to come to Lyon] to play in the Champions League at [Groupama Stadium].”