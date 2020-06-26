



Liverpool have made an offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Reds claimed their first Premier League title in 30 years on Thursday.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the club are already trying to improve their squad for next season by moving for Traore.





The Spaniard has been excellent at Molineux this season, forming a damaging partnership with Raul Jimenez.

Earlier this week, Wolves boss Nuno said he was unsure if Traore would stay at the club next season.