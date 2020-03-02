<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has ‘mutually terminated’ his contract with Turkish Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor last summer after being released by Liverpool, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances.

“The professional footballer contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge – dated 21/08/2019 and ending 31/05/2021 – has been mutually terminated,” read an official club statement.

“In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.”





Due to his contract being terminated outside of the January transfer window, the 30-year-old’s next move is restricted despite being a free agent.

Sturridge can only join a club whose transfer window was still open on day contract was terminated.

A list of available leagues are as follows:

Sturridge started his career at Manchester City before having spells with Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

During his six-and-a-half season spell with Liverpool, Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances.