Former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has announced that he is to retire from football.

He posted on social media: “I have something very important to announce.

“After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.

“Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.

“See you there.”