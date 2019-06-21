Former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has announced that he is to retire from football.
He posted on social media: “I have something very important to announce.
“After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.
“Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.
“See you there.”
