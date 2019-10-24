<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf has urged Kylian Mbappe to quit Paris Saint-Germain and seal a move to Real Madrid if he wants to win the Ballon d’Or.

The former Lens striker insisted that Mbappe will not win the Ballon d’Or if he remains a Paris Saint-Germain player.

He told Le Parisien: “It’s good that he had three goals on Tuesday, but he played against Brugge…

“I expect it in the decisive matches, against the big guys. Then, I will say yes.

“He can be at least a five-time Ballon d’Or winner because he is so young and has talent… but he has to go to an institution.”

Real Madrid is keen on signing the French attacker since his days at AS Monaco but he opted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain but he is open to a move to the Spanish capital in future.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 win against Club Brugge Champions on Tuesday.