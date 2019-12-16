<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave the club come the end of the season, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Lallana, who arrived at Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £25 million, has not been a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI since the 2016-17 season.

Injuries have impacted Lallana’s ability to be available for selection in recent times, meaning he has had to settle for a spot on the bench when he has been fit.

Due to his inability to stay on the park and the likely signing of Takumi Minamino from Salzburg, Pearce believes Lallana’s time at the club is coming to an end. The Englishman’s contract expires at the end of the season.

“I’m not sure if [Minamino] is viewed as the Lallana replacement but it certainly strengthens that area of the squad,” Pearce said.

“Lallana will leave at the end of the season.”

If Lallana were to leave at the end of the season, it would be sad news. He has only made ten appearances in all competitions this season, which highlights his inability to stay fit throughout a campaign.

Also, the reality is that the players who are currently in Lallana’s position at the club are now deemed better options.

The fact the 31-year-old has not been able to remain on the park but Klopp has wanted to keep him at the club speaks volumes about his character.

However, there would be no point in keeping Lallana at the club if he hardly plays.

Lallana’s time at the club has hardly been a failure, but there is no denying he could have achieved more if he had of stayed fit.