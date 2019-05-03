<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for the third time this season.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in four league outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side in April as they push for their first Premier League title since 1990.

Salah grabbed a goal a piece in Liverpool’s win over Southampton and Chelsea before notching a brace in their 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

The Egypt international previously clinched the award in December and January. He is up against Everton’s Lucas Digne, Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, Fulhams’s Sergio Rico, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva for April’s recognition by the PFA.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will hope to replicate his awe-inspiring form when Egypt host the rest of the continent for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs have been placed in Group A against Uganda, Zimbabwe and DR Congo.