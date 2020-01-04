<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have identified Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to succeed Karim Benzema in the near future.

The French striker who has made 488 appearances for the Spanish giants is 32, approaching the twilight of his career.

Leading the Madrid line for the last decade, Benzema has been part of a dominant Real side that has won 4 Champions League crowns in 5 years.

Firmino is the best in the world at what he does and it is only natural that a team of Real’s stature are interested in our No. 9.

The ultimate pressing machine, Roberto Firmino is a coach’s dream. An extremely capable player in his own right, Firmino also brings out the best in those around him.

The Brazilian is central to Klopp’s gameplan and is extremely happy at Liverpool and with his contract running until 2023, he will be going nowhere anytime soon.

Having joined in 2016 from Hoffenheim, Firmino has made 222 appearances for the Reds, scoring 77 goals.