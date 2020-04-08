<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise and his daughter have been hospitalised after they were involved in a car crash in Norway.

Riise, 39, and his 19-year-old daughter Ariana were travelling back to Alesund on Tuesday night when the ex-Norway international was forced to swerve to avoid an obstacle.

The car the pair were travelling in crashed into the railings at the side of the road. Both Riise and Ariana were conscious following the collision but were taken to hospital for a routine check-up.

Riise’s agent Erland Bakke told Norwegian publication Dagbladet: “He drove her home to Alesund, and just before they arrived, something on the road caused John Arne Riise to quickly turn left, and drive into the road rails.





“Both are well under the circumstances, they will remain in the hospital until this morning.”

Emergency services arrived on site following the incident, but concluded there were no major injuries sustained by either Riise or his daughter.

The car the pair had been travelling in, however, was deemed undrivable.

Sindre Molnes of the police added: “We have some idea of what has happened, but we must first hear from those involved.

“The local police department also tweeted: ‘Alesund notification of traffic accident on the access road.

“One car involved, located on the side in the middle of the roadway. Two people in the car, both are out and conscious. Unknown extent of damage. Emergency vehicles on the road.”

Both Riise and his daughter were released from hospital on Wednesday morning.