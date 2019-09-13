<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Mali international Momo Sissoko is considering retiring from professional football.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder departed French Ligue 2 side FC Sochaux-Montbeliard at the end of last season.

Sissoko, who won the UEFA Champions League title with English giants Liverpool FC in 2005, is now pondering what the next stage of his career is.

Should he decide to hang up his boots, then a return to Liverpool to watch the current champions of Europe will very much be on the cards.

“Now I’m thinking, it’s a big decision for me. But if I end my career, I’m very proud at what I have done in football,” Sissoko said.

“For sure [I’d stay in football], football is my life. I’ve played football since I was young and I want to give back to the young generation.

“I didn’t come back [to Liverpool] because I’m travelling a lot, changing countries,” he added.

“But now maybe – I said maybe! – I’m going to stop my career, so I [could] have time for travelling and can be back in Liverpool to watch some games.”

Sissoko left Liverpool for Juventus in January 2008 and has represented 13 clubs in total throughout his career, including spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Fiorentina and Levante.

He also spent time in India, China, Indonesia and Mexico.