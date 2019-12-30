Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has speed-up the signing of Nigeria and Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen.
According to reports, Klopp is a huge admirer of the Nigerian striker and the club is negotiating with Lille to secure an Anfield transfer.
Osimhen has been one of the great revelations of Ligue 1 this season. Lille signed him in the summer as back-up for Rafael Leao and, in just four months, the Nigerian has more than met their expectations, and grabbed the attention of a number of European giants.
Standing at 1.85 metres, he has a powerful aerial presence and is a useful weapon bursting into space at speed. His rapid development in France has been spectacular, with him bagging 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches.
Lille, for their part, do not want one of their new stars to leave without significant compensation. They landed Osimhen for €12 million but have already made it clear that it will take a lot more to take him away, especially so early into his new contract. The French club forced €80 million out of Arsenal in the summer for Nicolas Pepe.