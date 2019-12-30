<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has speed-up the signing of Nigeria and Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen.

According to reports, Klopp is a huge admirer of the Nigerian striker and the club is negotiating with Lille to secure an Anfield transfer.

Osimhen has been one of the great revelations of Ligue 1 this season. Lille signed him in the summer as back-up for Rafael Leao and, in just four months, the Nigerian has more than met their expectations, and grabbed the attention of a number of European giants.

Standing at 1.85 metres, he has a powerful aerial presence and is a useful weapon bursting into space at speed. His rapid development in France has been spectacular, with him bagging 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches.

Lille, for their part, do not want one of their new stars to leave without significant compensation. They landed Osimhen for €12 million but have already made it clear that it will take a lot more to take him away, especially so early into his new contract. The French club forced €80 million out of Arsenal in the summer for Nicolas Pepe.