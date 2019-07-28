<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool have confirmed that they have completed the capture of talented teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

The 16-year-old made history last season when he became the youngest debutant in Premier League history.

In total, he made three senior appearances for the London club before making the move north.

The winger goes straight into the Champions League holders’ matchday squad for Sunday’s friendly with Napoli in Scotland.

He will also be part of their upcoming pre-season training camp in Evian.

Fulham will receive a sizeable compensation package as part of the move, while Elliott cannot pen a professional senior deal until he turns 17 next April.

