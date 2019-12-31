<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool’s new signing Takumi Minamino will officially join the club at midnight but has been blocked from facing Sheffield United on Thursday.

Minamino’s £7.25m move from Red Bull Salzburg was confirmed on December 19 ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

But even though the forward will officially be a Reds player as of Wednesday, Premier League rules have prevented him from making his debut this week.

The rules state: ‘New players signed on 1-2 January will not be eligible for Matchweek 21.

‘But they can be made available for the following Matchweeks as clubs are permitted to make changes to their squad lists throughout the January window.’

Despite that disappointment, Klopp will have Minamino available for selection for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Everton.

The Japan international could also make his Premier League debut at Tottenham on Saturday, January 11.

The 24-year-old has been widely praised by Klopp ahead of his arrival, with the Reds boss backing him to make an immediate impact.

‘He’s already really good,’ he said. Everyone could see when we played Salzburg. But still [there is] potential there to become even better.

‘It’s not a competition, it’s just to have different options in different moments and the door is wide open that Taki can come in the team.’