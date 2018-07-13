Liverpool sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City

Liverpool have completed the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, the Merseyside club announced on Friday.

Shaqiri underwent a medical on Friday and becomes Liverpool’s third signing of the summer. ESPN reports the 26-year-old signed a five-year contract after the Reds triggered a £13 million clause in his Stoke City contract.

The Switzerland international has been a player on Liverpool’s radar since 2014 and had his heart set on a move to Anfield when the club’s interest first emerged this summer.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach,” Shaqiri told Liverpool’s website. “So I’m really glad and happy to be here.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here.

“I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Shaqiri moved to Stoke in 2015 from Inter Milan and scored 15 goals in 92 appearances for the Potters, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

At the World Cup, Shaqiri scored a 90th-minute winner to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over Serbia in the group stage last month.

Shaqiri, an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo, was then the subject of a FIFA inquiry for celebrating by imitating the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania’s flag, which led to a £20,000 fine for Switzerland.