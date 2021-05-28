Liverpool have agreed to sign French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £35m on a long-term deal.

The Reds confirmed Konate’s signing on their official website on Friday.

The 22-year-old has passed his medical and agreed personal terms, with his move subject to international clearance and a UK work permit.

He is part of France’s squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which starts on Monday.

The defender, who started his career in France with Sochaux, made 21 appearances for RB Leipzig this season as they finished second in the Bundesliga.





“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family,” said Konate, whose contract will run from 1 July.

“Right now, my focus is on the Under-21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling,” said Konate.

His arrival would help bolster a backline which suffered with the long-term injury absences of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip during the season.

Midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were used as makeshift central defenders, while Liverpool ended the campaign with a centre-back pairing of Nathaniel Phillips, 24, and Rhys Williams, 20.