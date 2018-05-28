Liverpool have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho on a “long-term” deal, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old, who has made four appearances for Brazil, will officially join Liverpool on July 1 after successfully completing a medical at Melwood.

Sky reports Liverpool will pay €45m (£39.3m) plus a maximum €5m (£4.3) in add-ons for the midfielder, who can also play in defence.

“I am really excited about this move,” Fabinho told Liverpool’s official website.

“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

“A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.

“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.

“I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Fabinho has the versatility to provide cover in a number of positions for his side.

“We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think,” said Klopp. “His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

“He has a lovely family also – adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have – in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team – means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.

“He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool.

“He is tactically very strong and football smart. I think he improves our squad and there aren’t that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high.

“I like that he is young yet experienced also, with a high number of games at a club that compete to win. Also, international caps for Brazil tells you something about him.”

Fabinho becomes the first signing of the summer for Liverpool and will join the club on the same day Naby Keita arrives from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool have also been linked with Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, although the France international says he is “not close” to signing for Liverpool and still needs time to think about his future.