<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool are set to reward defender Virgil van Dijk with a new deal, according to Football Insider.

Van Dijk, 28, made the move to Liverpool from Southampton for a fee of £75 million back in January 2018 after handing in a transfer request.

Since then, the Dutchman has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.

He could also add the Premier League title to the aforementioned list, as the Reds currently possess a 22-point lead at the top of the table.





The report states that Van Dijk’s standard wage will be increased from £125,000-a-week to £150,000-a-week for five years. The new deal will also include a number of performance-based incentives.

If this report were to be true, then there is no denying that Van Dijk deserves it. The Dutchman is the one of the main reasons why Liverpool are the best team in world football.

The 28-year-old still has plenty of good football left in him, so it makes sense to offer him a new deal.