According to a report in The Athletic, Liverpool hopes to bank £60-£70 million in total per year from the Nike deal.

Mr Justice Teare found that “the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer” as the company could not match Nike’s offer to use “global superstar athletes”.

“It must follow that Liverpool FC is not obliged to enter into a new agreement with New Balance,” the judge said.

In a statement, a Liverpool spokesman said: “Liverpool FC is pleased with the judge’s decision to rule in favour of the club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance.

“We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season’s Liverpool kits with our new supplier.”