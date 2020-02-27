<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool have been set a deadline to trigger the £51m release clause in Timo Werner’s contract, according to the Athletic.

Werner has been strongly linked to Anfield, particularly in recent weeks, and is reported to be holding out for a move to the European Champions.

The release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract would see the German striker available for a cut-price fee but has to be triggered by the end of April.

The RB Leipzig forward has had an incredible season, netting 27 goals in 33 games in all competitions.

This form has attracted the interest of Manchester United and Barcelona, who the Athletic report have both made offers for the striker.





However, Werner is believed to be holding out for a move to Liverpool and has been talking up the Reds in recent interviews.

Speaking to Sky Germany after Leipzig’s 5-0 win over Schalke on Saturday, Werner said: “You have there the best coach in the world with Jürgen Klopp.

“There are a lot of things that would suggest my playing style might be a good fit [in the system at Liverpool].”

Liverpool are reportedly ‘mulling over’ whether to make an offer to Werner.

There is no guarantee that Werner would break into Klopp’s side with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané available to him in attack.