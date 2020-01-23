<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool is set to beat Chelsea to £59 million Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

The Premier League teams are in a tug of war as they battle to sign Real Madrid £59 million rated creative midfielder Isco this winter.

Liverpool and Chelsea are aiming to add creativity to their game, especially in the midfield as they look on to Real Madrid to sign one of their talent midfielders to spark creativity in the middle of the park.

Chelsea needs reinforcement not just in the midfield but in all departments as they were really exposed against Newcastle United in the Premier League and the clash against Arsenal showed their porosity in the midfield and in the attack as they were unable to breakdown a 10-man Arsenal.





Chelsea is indeed in need of creativity in the midfield and attacker, Isco is surplus to the requirement under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the Los Blancos directors could consider cash in on him if the value is right.

Chelsea lodge €52m bid for Isco but Real Madrid is holding for £59 million.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on a move for Isco, it is claimed that an offer worth €56m (£47.3m) from an unnamed club has already been rejected.

Isco wants a move to Premier League but to play under his fellow Spanish Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.