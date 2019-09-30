<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to bolster his backroom team with the addition of Portuguese coach Vitor Matos from Porto.

The Liverpool Echo report that Matos, 31, is set to be confirmed in a role which will smooth the transition from the academy to the first-team by the end of the week.

He’ll effectively be replacing Pep Lijnders in the position, with the Dutchman having been promoted to Klopp’s assistant following the sudden and surprise departure of his long-time previous No.2 Zeljko Buvac shortly before the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid .

Lijnders is extremely highly-rated at Melwood, and led the preparations for last week’s Carabao Cup third round clash at MK Dons, a 2-0 victory , while Klopp was away in Milan receiving his FIFA Best Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Matos has worked with Lijnders at Porto in the past, and has held a variety of roles with the Portuguese giants since joining them in 2011, including B team assistant boss and opposition analyst.

He briefly left Porto for a short spell in China in 2016, before returning two years later and retaking his position as assistant boss of the B team.

Liverpool have a large number of exciting academy products who are looking to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold’s path towards becoming a first-team regular in the coming years.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right-back Ki-Jana Hoever and forwards Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster all made their first senior starts in that victory at MK Dons, when midfielder Curtis Jones also impressed.

The Reds will face Arsenal at home in the fourth round, providing they aren’t expelled from the competition following an EFL investigation into their fielding of an apparently ineligible player – midfielder Pedro Chirivella – in Buckinghamshire.