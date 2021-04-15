



Liverpool have made a sensational move for Atletico Madrid ace Luis Suarez.

Cuatro says Liverpool have an offer on the table to re-sign Suarez this summer.

Both the Reds and Inter Miami are trying to tempt the forward away from Atletico Madrid following his sensational season in La Liga.





The Uruguayan has scored 19 goals from 26 league appearances this season to help Atleti challenge for the title, but has no clause in his contract to prevent him moving on at the end of the season.

While he is happy to stay put with Diego Simeone’s men, that hasn’t put Liverpool off sounding out the forward about replacing Mohamed Salah should he leave.