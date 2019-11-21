<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier league giants Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly at loggerheads over German born Nigerian youngster Karim Adeyemi.

Karim Adeyemi was born 18 January 2002 plays as a Striker for FC Liefering in the Austrian division two and has been in sparkling form.

His form has now caught the attention of the premier league sides who are now ready to snap him up in the coming January transfer window.

Adeyemi started his club career with FC Bayern München in 2012, before he was transferred to SpVgg Unterhaching.

Then in the beginning of 2018/19 season, Adeyemi joined FC Red Bull Salzburg where he is contracted till May 2021.

Adeyemi was born in Munich, Germany to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother.