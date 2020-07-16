



Liverpool are to stage a “unique” Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield on Wednesday, July 22 .

The Reds will get their hands on their winners’ medals and lift a first league title in 30 years live on Sky Sports after the game less than a week from now.

No fans will be in attendance for the historic occasion but Liverpool appear to be building a podium in the famous Kop stand for the presentation to take place, while it’s being rumoured that a lights show and pyrotechnics will also be utilised.

Mike Keegan from the Daily Mail says the Premier League have stated the special ceremony has been “designed to acknowledge the club’s supporters, who are absent from the stadium” and that the players have been involved in putting it together.





As per BBC, Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is slated to an attend and hand out medals to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite suffering a knee injury in the recent win over Brighton, Klopp has confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will still lift the Premier League trophy – a year after proudly holding the Champions League trophy aloft in Madrid.

Liverpool will receive 40 medals to hand out, with the rule being that those who have made five or more appearances are entitled to a medal and take priority before the remaining prizes are handed out to backroom staff.

But believing that everyone has played their part in the title triumph, Klopp has said all players will get a medal – even if he has to produce them or give up his.