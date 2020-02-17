<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Werner, who has scored 25 goals from 31 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig this season, is a man in demand.

The Reds have been linked to Werner in various reports, which does suggest that there is genuine interest in the striker from Liverpool.

According to Schira, Liverpool are prepared to meet Werner’s release clause, which is €58 million.





The German forward would be a terrific signing, as he is only 23 years old. The ability to be ruthless in front of goal is a trait many players lack, but Werner has proven he can score plenty of goals, especially this season.

He is also quite versatile, which is a trait Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants in his players.

The issue is convincing Werner to start off as a squad player. The only way the German forward could become a regular in Klopp’s XI from the beginning is if Roberto Firmino were to play in behind Werner, which is certainly a possibility.