The race for the Premier League title this season hasn’t really been anything like a race so far. Instead, it’s been more of a Liverpool parade that everyone participating in the tournament has been invited to!

The Reds took the first position on the table in the second week of the season, and haven’t moved since then. Their lead at the top is now 22 points strong, with 3 more months to go. The odds offered by all the reputed off-line and online football betting portals, including Betway Sports Betting also clearly indicate that Liverpool are hot favourites to win the EPL trophy this season. In fact, lifting the Premier League trophy seems like the only last formality they need to complete.

However, the League’s executives have been totally stunned by how people have reacted to this run of the table-toppers! The football fans just can’t get enough of Liverpool! The League is rapidly heading towards scoring its highest-rating-ever on the UK television, since its’ founding in 1992. The ongoing season also witnessed 3 of the 5 highest-rated games in the tournament’s history. Unsurprisingly, all these 3 games featured Liverpool, who have stayed undefeated and are rapidly marching towards the title.

The Reds are beating all the records

Experts are of the opinion that any other team of the League putting up a similar performance would have resulted in a collective yawn amongst the followers. Manchester City used to play the same kind of football couple of years ago, but their games didn’t receive this kind of reception. It didn’t even happen during Leicester City’s dream run in the 2015-16 season.

Many attribute this massive following to Liverpool’s gigantic fan base, alluring mystique and the fact that they haven’t won the Premier League ever since it came into being in the year 1990. However, as was the case with Dallas Cowboys or New York Yankees, Liverpool also earned majority of its fan following during its dynasty years of the 70s and the 80s. Hence, it didn’t come as a surprise when the Reds’ 2-0 win over Manchester United on Jan 19, 2020, proved to be the second most watched Premier League match in the tournament’s 28 year long history, bettered only by Manchester Derby of April 2012, when both the sides were playing for the title.





Their competition against Manchester City for the League title has been nowhere to close this time around. In the 25 (out of 38) games that Reds have played in the tournament so far, they have won a record 24 of them, and drew just 1, collecting a mind-boggling 73 points in total, 22 more than Man City who’re placed second. If we talk about the modern era of football, just one club of English origin, Arsenal, went unbeaten for an entire season in 2003-04. But even in that tournament, the Gunners drew 12 of their games.

Only Manchester City and Manchester United have managed to seal the League championship with five games to go, in 2017-18 and 2000-01 season respectively. From what it appears, Liverpool are well on their way to win their next 6 matches and the championship too, with 7 games to go, setting another record!