Liverpool has released Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on a loan deal to join Bundesliga outfit Mainz for the entire season.

Awoniyi is set to complete his medicals with Mainz and wait for international clearance before the moves become official.

The Nigerian has previously sent to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice) and KAA Gent on loan deals and now Mainz.

He signed a new long-term contract with the Reds in 2018.

More transfer news to follow as the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday evening.