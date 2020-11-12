



Liverpool have confirmed that Joe Gomez has undergone surgery on Thursday.

The centre-back injured his left knee in England training this week, sparking fears he could miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have now confirmed that Gomez will miss much of the 2020/21 campaign, though he could feature again before the season ends.





“No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020/21,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Gomez joins team-mate Virgil van Dijk on the injury list, with the Dutchman unlikely to feature this season, while midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho is also currently sidelined.