Liverpool is preparing a huge bid for Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season, according to report.

The report in Mundo Deportivo says Liverpool is set to make a move for the Real Madrid forward when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the former Real Mallorca star, the German manager made an attempt to sign the 23-year-old star last summer but Real Madrid refused to sanction the deal to let Asensio leave the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not encourage the deal to see Asensio leave Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane sees the forward as part of his plan next season.