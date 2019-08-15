<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool will earn €4.5 million (£4.2 million) in prize money following their victory over Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool won via a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

The Reds will earn €3.5 million just for the fixture in Istanbul; an extra €1 million is on the table for the victor.

Held every year in a different European city, the UEFA Super Cup pits the winner of the 2018/19 Champions League against the winner of the 2018/19 Europa League.

The prize money, though not insignificant to either club, is only a small percentage of the approximate €110 million Liverpool earned in collecting their sixth European cup with victory over Tottenham Hotspur in June.

Combined with money earned through finishing runners up in the Premier League last season, Liverpool are said to have banked roughly £250 million from UEFA and the Premier League in 2018/19.

Playing in the far less lucrative Europa League, Chelsea are reported to have earned around €40 million in beating Arsenal to win their second Europa League trophy in six years.

Liverpool won the Super Cup for the first time since 2005, when they overcame UEFA Cup winners CSKA Moscow after their dramatic win, also in Istanbul, against AC Milan.