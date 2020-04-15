<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool are plotting a world record bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, it’s been claimed.

The Sun reports Liverpool are prepared to make a world-record £250m bid for Mbappe, should Real Madrid land Sadio Mane.

Liverpool forward Mane is high on Real Madrid’s transfer wishlist and Zinedine Zidane is determined to get his man in the summer window.





Senegal international Mane put pen to paper on new terms with Liverpool just 18 months ago. The 28-year-old signed a deal worth £150,000-a-week, which will keep him on Merseyside until 2023.

But according to The Sun of UK, Mane’s representatives have been approached about a possible transfer away from Anfield.

Mane is expected to snub Los Blancos, but should Real Madrid entice the forward to Spain, Liverpool will reportedly move quickly to replace him with Mbappe.