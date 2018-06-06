Super Eagles and KAA Gent winger, Moses Simon, is on the radar of English Premier League club, Liverpool.

Simon, 22, according to a report in the Liverpool Echo, is on the Reds’ shortlist of summer targets with the manager Jurgen Klopp keen on bolstering is forward line.

The former AS Trencin of Slovakia player who was ruled out of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia following a hip injury he picked up in training has a year left on his contract with Belgian side Gent and is expected to command a fee of around £10m

According to the report, Simon has been scouted by Liverpool who see him as a potential back-up to Mohamed Salah.

Simon is capable of playing on either flank but played on the left wing in most of the last season, where he contributed six goals and three assists in helping Gent finish in fourth in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

He has been capped 20 times by Nigeria with four goals to his name.