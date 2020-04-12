<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is looking to remain at Besiktas beyond this season, according to A Spor.

This ultimately occurred after the German goalkeeper made two serious errors in the 2018 Champions League final. The Reds went on to lose the final 3-1 to Real Madrid.

It is being reported by A Spor that Karius would like to stay at Besiktas beyond this season. Karius’ two-year loan deal concludes at the end of this season, but he is willing to take a pay cut to avoid returning to Liverpool.





It has been reported in recent months that Besiktas do not intend to trigger the clause in Karius’ loan agreement, which means he will return to Liverpool.

With that being the case, it does appear that Karius will not get his wish to stay at Besiktas, despite the fact that he is willing to take a pay cut.

It has been reported that Liverpool will look to move Karius on either way. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp currently has Alisson and Adrian at his disposal, which means the Reds don’t need to bring in another goalkeeper.