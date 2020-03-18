<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The report also states that Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio are interested in the centre-back, which is hardly a surprise given that Lovren has only started nine Premier League fixtures this season.

Many clubs may be looking at Lovren and thinking he would want more minutes on the pitch than what he is currently receiving.

It has been recently reported that Lovren is set for talks regarding his future at Liverpool, which does suggest that the links to a club such as Arsenal might have some credibility.





If Liverpool were to lose Lovren come the end of the season, it would not be a huge loss, as harsh as that is.

The Croatia international does put in some good performances, but his poor performances are the ones that are remembered.

Lovren signed for Liverpool back in 2014, and within those six years, he has not really improved.

He has been a fine servant for the Reds, but there is no denying that Liverpool could do better.