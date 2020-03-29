<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FSG seem to be interested in investing in Scottish giants Rangers, according to millionaire Jim McColl (h/t Liverpool Echo).

McColl was speaking to Rob Moore and was quoted by the Glasgow Times. The billionaire claimed that FSG spoke with him and they wanted to take over the Scottish giants, according to the report.

John Henry also wanted to try out the Moneyball method at Rangers but McColl wasn’t sure about taking the leap (h/t Liverpool Echo):

He added that the process seems to be working at Liverpool, but he still isn’t willing to take the dip:

The Reds, for their part, have been incredible under Jurgen Klopp and have impressed in each season under him.





We won the Champions League last year and reached the final the year before. The Reds are also leading the Premier League by 25 points and seemed set to win the title before the coronavirus pandemic brought football action to a halt.

FSG have another link with Rangers at the moment, with Steve Gerrard leading them. Gerrard has done a decent job so far but the Gers are still some way off before toppling Celtic at the top of the league.

The Gers, for their part, have also had financial issues in the past and had to start from rock-bottom. Rangers were in the fourth division in Scotland and returned to the top tier at the start of the 2016-17 season.

They are yet to win the title since returning to the top-flight and currently lie 13 points behind Celtic.