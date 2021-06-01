Liverpool are ready to cash in on midfielder Naby Keita.

That is according to AS, with the Spanish outlet claiming Atletico Madrid are being offered a chance to sign the central midfielder.

The 26-year-old has failed to cement a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first team, suffering several injury problems since signing from RB Leipzig in 2018.





The report also claims Atletico are not interested in Keita, as they prefer to target Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul.

Liverpool are also eager to sign de Paul, who managed nine goals and ten assists in Serie A last term.