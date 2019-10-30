<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool has been named as the unchallenged favourite football club in Nordic countries such as Sweden and Norway. Therefore it’s no surprise that the football club could be looking towards these two countries for potential future midfielders as well as other positions.

According to a statement made by Jürgen Klopp, the Norwegian football scene is in good hands as all of the rising stars have amazing futures coming to them according to their recent performance not only in the domestic theatre but also the global one.

Maybe this statement from Klopp opened the eyes of the team’s managers that they may need some of those upcoming stars from Norway and Sweden to bolster their ranks with “new blood” as past legends are slowly approaching retirement age.

Here’s a list of a few young Norwegian players that Liverpool could be eyeing up for a potential transfer as soon as the window opens.

Martin Ødegaard – Real Sociedad

Ødegaard is one of the first that comes to mind in terms of a potential transfer to Liverpool. He is one of the few players that have actually trained with the team and received an official invitation from Klopp himself.

However, at that time, when Ødegaard was 16, his better prospect was to agree on an offer from Real Madrid for £3 million. The contract is supposed to last for 5-6 years, meaning that by the end of 2021, Ødegaard will be up for grabs for other football clubs.

Considering that Liverpool has showcased so much interest in the 20-year-old Norwegian, it would be quite the hit on his popularity with Klopp to say no once again.

It is very likely that after the loan stint in Real Sociedad, Ødegaard will have no choice but to go for Liverpool as it could potentially be the best offer he will get out of them all.

Erling Braut Håland – Red Bull Salzburg

Håland came bursting in the football scene with a scoring ration even the pros dream of these days in the premier league.

The 19-year-old Norwegian is already very famous with Liverpool fans as his performance during the Liverpool – Salzburg match was outstanding.

The way this youngster handled passes that would often lead to goals was an amazing sight to see for Klopp, which could convince him in signing the boy up for a stint with the Reds in the future.

Håland also has amazing performance in the FIFA U20s World Cup as a center forward for Norway’s U20s team.

But aside his FIFA career, Håland has already cemented his name as a rising star through bulking his portfolio with 20 goals in 13 games he’s played for Salzburg, thus making him an expensive acquisition for Premier League teams for the future.

Much like Ødegaard, Håland could prove to be an amazing long-term investment for Liverpool, especially considering the popularity this 19-year-old holds in Norway.

Håland’s popularity blasted the Norwegian media as soon as Norwegian betting websites started to feature custom betting options for this player in particular. The number of times pundits managed to guess Håland’s performance was in direct correlation with his increase in fans.

According to several locals, the bonuses that Norwegian betting websites offered boomed during Håland’s peak popularity and earned the player the loyalty of those companies.

Should he be transferred to Liverpool, it’s guaranteed he’d be migrating several thousand of his supporters to the reds, thus adding more commercial value to the football club in general.

But the Reds could have to hurry up on their proposal as clubs like Juventus, Manchester United and Tottenham are eyeing up the Norwegian.

Kristoffer Ajer – Celtic

Ajer is most definitely not in the same league as the previous two players we’ve mentioned but the 21-year-old rearguard has already showcased his capabilities with the Scottish Champions.

Him being relatively close to the Reds’ homeland makes him a much easier choice as we all know the change in living conditions usually affects the performance of a player drastically.

Although Ajer is not at the top of Liverpool’s priority list, he’s still a worthwhile consideration for the future of the club’s defense lineup.

Sander Berge – Genk

Berge, although a bit older than Håland and Ødegaard is still a top contender on Liverpool’s investment for the future lineup of their team.

The 21-year-old player has already participated in as many as 95 matches, thus giving him quite a lot of experience for somebody his age.

Some say that his experience surpasses even Ødegaard, which is considered to be a better choice of a player when it comes to synchronizing them with the current lineups.

Liverpool will soon be facing Genk head-on, and maybe then Klopp will have to take an even better look at how Berge can perform under pressure.

But, much like with Håland, Liverpool may have to speed up their consideration of this young player as he’s been noticed by clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United.