Liverpool are ‘still expected to be named Premier League champions’ despite coronavirus fears causing the season to be suspended.

The Anfield club are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and would have sealed the title with two more wins.

However, senior officials within English football saw fit to suspend all football until at least April 3, in order to prevent COVID-19 spreading.





This has left Liverpool and many other clubs uncertain on their futures, with doubts emerging over whether the 2019/20 season will be completed.

According to Telegraph Sport, sources close to the Premier League insist there is ‘little opposition’ to awarding Jürgen Klopp’s men their first domestic title in 30 years.

An official decision is yet to be made on the remainder of the campaign, with some clubs asking for it to be made ‘null and void’, while others have proposed re-shaping the calendar later on.