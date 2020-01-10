<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool have reportedly lined up a move for Nigeria and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, in this transfer window.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his performances for the La Liga side this term, making 18 appearances in the league so far.

Having already signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg, the Reds are said to be keen on adding further firepower to its attack this month.





According to The Mirror, Liverpool’s hierarchy is considering making a move for Chukwueze before the January window comes to a close.

Liverpool are also said to be hotly pursuing Jadon Sancho, who reportedly heads a five-man transfer shortlist ahead of the summer.

Lyon have also been credited with showing an interest in signing Chukwueze over the current transfer period.