Xherdan Shaqiri has told friends that he is ready to quit Liverpool next year, according to a report.

The attacking midfielder, 28, has had just 14 minutes of action this season and been on the fringes for most of his year-and-a-half at Anfield.

A source with knowledge of Shaqiri’s situation has told Football Insider that he’s confided in those close to him that he will look to move on at the end of the season.

The Switzerland international recognises that he has little chance of breaking up the holy trinity of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front.

He has sometimes been used in deeper roles by Jurgen Klopp, particularly in the first half of last season, but has dropped further to the fringes since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to full fitness.

Klopp would not let Shaqiri leave in the middle of the season, but may not stand in his way next summer.

Shaqiri has recently returned after more than a month out with a calf injury that kept him out of the League Cup wins over Arsenal and MK Dons, matches he would have expected to have started.

His only action this season has been three substitute appearances, two in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Shaqiri signed a five-year contract when he joined from Stoke City last year after Liverpool activated his £13million release clause.

The Merseysiders would be likely to make a profit on the left-footed playmaker were he to leave given his age and that he is a proven Premier League performer.