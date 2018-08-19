Marko Grujic is set to join Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan, ESPN reports.

Sources say Grujic will sign a new contract at Liverpool — lasting till 2023 — before completing his temporary switch to the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old turned down loan moves to Cardiff City and Middlesbrough earlier in the summer as he held out for a move abroad. Hertha Berlin beat off competition from CSKA Moscow and Lyon for the midfielder’s signature.

Serie A side Torino also made an attempt to sign the Serbia international last week, but Liverpool quickly turned down their approach as it included a €10 million buyout option at the end of the loan.

Liverpool still believe Grujic can develop into a first-team player and wanted to secure a loan move where he would be guaranteed regular action in central midfield, according to sources.

Grujic has made 14 appearances for Liverpool since his £5.1m move from Red Star Belgrade back in January 2016.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship at Cardiff, where he helped Neil Warnock’s side achieve promotion to the Premier League.