Midfielder James Milner has suggested that he wishes to extend his stay at Liverpool.

Despite making a positive impact at Anfield since 2015, Milner has less than a year remaining on his existing deal, throwing up the possibility of an exit in the summer.

However, with contract talks ongoing, the former England international has reiterated his desire to continue playing ‘at the highest level’.

The 33-year-old told The Guardian: “Someone said to me, a few years back, that I’m going to have to rein it in in training, and look after myself a bit.

“I didn’t agree. I felt that the more I pushed myself, then the higher level I get in terms of fitness. I still feel very good and no different to what I did six years ago.

“My contract with Liverpool is up the end of the season but hopefully we’ll sort something out. I want to keep going as long as possible at the highest level.”

Milner remains a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with five starts and seven substitute outings being made this season.