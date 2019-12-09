<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Liverpool boss Graeme Souness said Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is good enough for a place in the top four teams.

Ndidi’s partnership with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have been impressive this season and they were at their best in Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

Souness who’s now working as a pundit, however, showered encomiums on the trio and revealed they are the reasons for Vardy’s incredible form in the front of goal.

“They weathered that storm and I would suggest that Tielemans, Ndidi and Maddison in midfield are as good as anyone out there. The blend of them, the hard work, the clever passing from Ndidi and Tielemans and Maddison.

“Vardy upfront just wants to run forward all the time and I would suggest that in this team, more than the one who won the league, he knows that when he runs forward, he has a better chance of getting on the end of something because he has better kickers of the ball playing with him now,” he said.

Leicester are second on Premier League log will host Norwich on Saturday, December 14, before contesting a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Everton.