Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both spoke to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen on the phone about a potential switch, according to reports coming out of the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian international penned a £45million move from Lille to the Serie A outfit Napoli late last week, ending a long-running saga about his next destination.

Top clubs in Europe were reportedly linked with the 31-goal former Golden Eaglers striker, who is very highly rated on the continent.

The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal were linked with the 21-year-old, with scouts sent to watch him.

Liverpool and Manchester United were also mentioned as potential transfer destinations, and reports coming out of France claim this is true.

L'Equipe say that Reds boss Klopp and Red Devils counterpart Solskjaer spoke to Osimhen recently on the phone.





Liverpool have been on the lookout for another forward to help ease the pressure of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp was initially planning ahead for next January, when Salah and Mane were set to jet off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition has since been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus, leaving Liverpool additional time in the transfer market.

On the other hand, Solskjaer was hunting for more attacking reinforcements to help bolster his squad for next campaign.

United’s trio of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial started to fire towards the end of the last season, but another out and out goalscorer is still needed.

Interestingly, it looked like Osimhen could have easily ended up in the Premier League with his former agent eager on his move to England, but that was not to be after both parties ended their business relationship.