Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bukayo Saka’s contract situation at Arsenal, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with the Gunners and has caught the eye with a number of impressive displays during the current campaign.

With the England under-19 international in the last 18 months of his current deal at the Emirates, The Mail reports that Arsenal are trying to get the winger to commit his future to the club.

According to the publication, they are concerned about losing Saka to one of their rivals and are currently in talks with the teenager over a new long-term deal.

It is claimed that Premier League rivals Liverpool and United, as well as German giants Bayern Munich, are among the teams interested in the exciting youngster.

Saka is understood to earn just £3,000-a-week from his current deal with the North London club but could be set to receive a significant wage increase.





The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this season while also featuring prominently in Arsenal’s Europa League and domestic cup campaigns under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

He is mainly recognised as a winger but has also filled in a left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, who have both struggled with injuries.

And Arteta has even suggested that Saka could have a future as a defender after a number of solid displays.

Speaking after last month’s draw with Sheffield United, the Gunners boss said: “I think he could (have a future at left-back) because he’s willing to learn, he is applying himself big time he is someone that’s has never played (that position) before but he’s really trying to do it as well as possible.

“You can see that he’s got many strengths to play in that position. Obviously he needs games, he needs experience and he needs to improve in some areas but that’s very good.”

Saka picked up an injury during the 0-0 draw with Burnley this month but is hoping to be available when Arsenal return to action against Newcastle on Sunday.