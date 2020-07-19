The future of Lille attacker Victor Osimhen has been thrown into doubt, with Napoli stating that the player has changed agents and must start negotiations “all over again”.

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United, have reportedly conceded defeat in the race to sign Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille this summer.

Osimhen enjoyed a memorable debut season in the Ligue 1, where he scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Great Danes.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe in the last few months.


Serie A club Napoli recently emerged as the favourites to sign the striker, while Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly make a late attempt to hijack the bid.

Osimhen has however had his medicals with Napoli ahead of a move to the club.

Napoli are allegedly willing to pay in the region of £74m for the attacker as they look to bring in a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik.

Osimhen is expected to complete a transfer to Stadio San Paolo at some point next week.

