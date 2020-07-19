



Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United, have reportedly conceded defeat in the race to sign Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille this summer.

Osimhen enjoyed a memorable debut season in the Ligue 1, where he scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Great Danes.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe in the last few months.





Serie A club Napoli recently emerged as the favourites to sign the striker, while Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly make a late attempt to hijack the bid.

Osimhen has however had his medicals with Napoli ahead of a move to the club.

Napoli are allegedly willing to pay in the region of £74m for the attacker as they look to bring in a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik.

Osimhen is expected to complete a transfer to Stadio San Paolo at some point next week.