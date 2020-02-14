<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

Currently valued at €13 million according to Transfermarkt, the 18-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Gunners this season so far, scoring three goals while providing six assists.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Saka who currently earns £3000-a-week. This report also claims that Arsenal are looking to tie him down to new long-term contract.





Saka is among the finest young talents in the Gunners at the moment and has done pretty well this season so far. Hence, Arsenal would be eager to convince him to sign a new deal.

Saka is capable of playing as both a left-back and left-winger so Liverpool might try to sign him mostly as a backup for Andy Robertson. As for Manchester United, they could very much do with a talented prospect like the 18-year-old.

However, Arsenal won’t be too eager to let go of him as he is someone who could become a key player for them in the forthcoming years.