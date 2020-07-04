



Liverpool have confirmed that star youngster Curtis Jones has penned a long-term contract extension at the club.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression on boss Jürgen Klopp this season and memorably scored a stunning last gasp derby winner against Everton in the FA Cup.

He has been rewarded for his work this season with a new five-year deal until the summer of 2025.

“For me, as everyone knows, it’s massive,” Jones told the club’s official website after putting pen to paper.

“It’s my boyhood club and it’s the whole of my family’s club as well, so for me it’s huge.





“I think the environment and stuff is all positive and keeps me as positive as I can.

“Of course, we’re working with a great manager and around the best team in the world, so for me it was easy and I’m extremely proud.”

The local lad has made eight senior first team appearances over the course of Liverpool’s incredible 2019/20 campaign.

Despite not qualifying for enough games to receive a Premier League winner’s medal, Klopp also revealed that he will find a way to ensure Jones does get one.